Call Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers on DirecTV Censorship Today!

Dear Newsmax Reader:

We urgently need your help.

Recently we were censored by AT&T DirecTV.

And now it’s up to Congress to hold them accountable.

We need you to call Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers.

She represents Washington state’s 5th Congressional district and is also the new chairwoman of the House Commerce Committee that will oversee any hearings into this matter.

Let her know that you demand hearings!

Please ask her to provide you with a hearings date.

Newsmax is the SECOND conservative channel AT&T DirecTV deplatformed in the past year alone.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy just was on NEWSMAX and said conservatives should not be targeted.

He’s right.

We are being targeted because of our conservative political point of view.

Let Rep. McMorris Rodgers know you want hearings!

Let her know you oppose censorship of conservative media. And that you oppose AT&T DirecTV targeting of Newsmax!

Call Rep. McMorris Rodgers at 202-224-3121 now.

Demand an investigation into AT&T’s DirecTV censorship of conservative media NEWSMAX and OAN.

Call and ask for Rep. McMorris Rodgers today at 202-224-3121!

Thank you for your support.

For America,

NEWSMAX