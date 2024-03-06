Urgent to Fla. Viewers of Newsmax: We Need Your Help

Friend:



Last week the Florida House passed an anti-Blacklisting and anti-Censorship Amendment by a huge vote, 91 to 22.

This Anti-Blacklisting Amendment is part of the proposed Consumer Protection Act.

It stops the State of Florida from doing business with any advertising agency that uses “misinformation monitors” like NewsGuard and GDI.

These left-wing groups are censoring conservative media and must be stopped.

This bill has the strong support of Gov. Ron DeSantis and most state Republicans.

But a handful of Florida’s Republican State Senators are blocking this Amendment.

We are urging you to call your local State Senator and demand they support the Anti-Blacklisting Dear Amendment in the Consumer Protection Act.



A vote could happen by Friday.

Please Call Your State Senator now:

Senator Corey Simon

Local Office: 487-5003

Tell your Senator you oppose woke Censorship and your tax dollars should not support this.

Tell them to support the Anti-Blacklisting Amendment in the Consumer Protection Act.

Top conservative media like Rumble, OANN, Salem, the Washington Examiner, Daily Wire, Washington Times and many others oppose these left-wing media monitors.

Thank you for standing up for our freedoms!

Newsmax