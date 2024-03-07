×
Tags: newsmax | florida | renner

Urgent: Call Speaker Paul Renner, Stop Woke Funding!

Thursday, 07 March 2024 11:20 AM EST

Dear Friend:

Sadly, the Florida State Senate is blocking an anti-Blacklisting and anti-Censorship Amendment.

And now we hear Fla. House Speaker Paul Renner is considering removing the Amendment from a key House Bill.

This Amendment is important: It stops the State of Florida from doing business with any advertising agency that uses leftwing “misinformation monitors” like NewsGuard and GDI.

These left-wing groups are censoring conservative and honest media.

They must be stopped.

This Amendment passed the Florida House by a big margin -- 91 to 22.

And this bill has the strong support of Gov. Ron DeSantis and most state Republicans.

But a liberal Republican State Senator is blocking this Amendment to the Consumer Protection Act.

Please Call Fla. Speaker Paul Renner Now:

     Local Office: 386-446-7644

     Tallahassee Office: 850-717-5019

Please call both numbers.

A vote may happen as soon as Friday.

Tell Rep. Renner that you demand he keep the Anti-Blacklisting Amendment in his Consumer Protection Act.

He needs to oppose woke Censorship and your tax dollars should not support this.

Tell him to support the Anti-Blacklisting Amendment in the Consumer Protection Act.

Top conservative media like Rumble, OANN, Salem, the Washington Examiner, Daily Wire, Washington Times and many others oppose these left-wing media monitors.

Thank you for standing up for our freedoms!

Newsmax

-


US
Tell Rep. Renner that you demand he keep the Anti-Blacklisting Amendment in his Consumer Protection Act.
