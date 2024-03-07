Urgent: Call Speaker Paul Renner, Stop Woke Funding!

Dear Friend:
Sadly, the Florida State Senate is blocking an anti-Blacklisting and anti-Censorship Amendment.
And now we hear Fla. House Speaker Paul Renner is considering removing the Amendment from a key House Bill.
This Amendment is important: It stops the State of Florida from doing business with any advertising agency that uses leftwing “misinformation monitors” like NewsGuard and GDI.
These left-wing groups are censoring conservative and honest media.
They must be stopped.
This Amendment passed the Florida House by a big margin -- 91 to 22.
And this bill has the strong support of Gov. Ron DeSantis and most state Republicans.
But a liberal Republican State Senator is blocking this Amendment to the Consumer Protection Act.
Please Call Fla. Speaker Paul Renner Now:
Local Office: 386-446-7644
Tallahassee Office: 850-717-5019
Please call both numbers.
A vote may happen as soon as Friday.
Tell Rep. Renner that you demand he keep the Anti-Blacklisting Amendment in his Consumer Protection Act.
He needs to oppose woke Censorship and your tax dollars should not support this.
Tell him to support the Anti-Blacklisting Amendment in the Consumer Protection Act.
Top conservative media like Rumble, OANN, Salem, the Washington Examiner, Daily Wire, Washington Times and many others oppose these left-wing media monitors.
Thank you for standing up for our freedoms!
Newsmax