Bay County: Call Griff Griffitts, Stop Woke Censorship

Urgent Bay County: Call Griff Griffitts, Stop Woke Funding!

Dear Friend:

Sadly, the Florida State Senate is blocking an anti-Blacklisting and anti-Censorship Amendment.

And now we hear Bay County House Rep. Griff Griffitts is considering removing the Amendment from his House Bill.

This Amendment is important: It stops the State of Florida from doing business with any advertising agency that uses leftwing “misinformation monitors” like NewsGuard and GDI.

These left-wing groups are censoring conservative and honest media.

They must be stopped.

This Amendment passed the Florida House by a big margin -- 91 to 22.

And this bill has the strong support of Gov. Ron DeSantis and most state Republicans.

But a liberal Republican State Senator is blocking this Amendment to the Consumer Protection Act.

Please Call Rep. Griff Griffitts Now:

District office: 850-914-6300

Tallahassee office: 850-717-5006

Please call both numbers.

A vote may happen as soon as Friday.

Tell Rep. Griffitts that you demand he keep the Anti-Blacklisting Amendment in his Consumer Protection Act.

He needs to oppose woke Censorship and your tax dollars should not support this.

Tell him to support the Anti-Blacklisting Amendment in the Consumer Protection Act.

Top conservative media like Rumble, OANN, Salem, the Washington Examiner, Daily Wire, Washington Times and many others oppose these left-wing media monitors.

Thank you for standing up for our freedoms!

Newsmax