Urgent to Fla. Taxpayers: Colleen Burton Won't Stop Woke Funding

Some bad news: Florida State Senator Colleen Burton of Polk County is blocking an anti-Blacklisting and anti-Censorship Amendment.

This amendment stops the State of Florida from doing business with any advertising agency that uses leftwing “misinformation monitors” like NewsGuard and GDI.

These left-wing groups are censoring conservative and honest media.

They must be stopped.

But Senator Burton is blocking the Senate from voting on the Amendment.

You should know this Amendment passed the Florida House by a big margin, 91 to 22. All House Republicans voted for it!

And this bill has the strong support of Gov. Ron DeSantis and most state Republicans.

But Senator Burton is blocking this Amendment to the Consumer Protection Act.

Please Call Your State Senator Now:

Senator Colleen Burton

Polk County Office: (863) 413-1529

Tallahassee Office: (850) 487-5012

Please call both numbers.

The Senate must act by this Friday.

Tell State Senator Burton you demand she support the Anti-Blacklisting Amendment in the Consumer Protection Act.



She needs to oppose woke Censorship and your tax dollars should not support this.

Tell her to support the Anti-Blacklisting Amendment in the Consumer Protection Act.

Top conservative media like Rumble, OANN, Salem, the Washington Examiner, Daily Wire, Washington Times and many others oppose these left-wing media monitors.

Thank you for standing up for our freedoms!

