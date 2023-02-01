We Need You: Demand a Date for Hearings!

Dear Newsmax Reader:

We need your help again . . .

As you know, last week our First Amendment right of Free Speech was brutally assaulted.

AT&T’s DirecTV removed us from 13 million U.S. homes.

They did this despite the fact NEWSMAX is the 4th highest-rated cable news channel – and watched by 25 million Americans, according to Nielsen.

This is the SECOND conservative channel AT&T DirecTV deplatformed in the past year alone.

DirecTV claimed each time it was done for “cost-cutting.”

Meanwhile they are keeping 22 liberal news channels on air – and almost all have lower ratings than NEWSMAX.

DirecTV told NEWSMAX that they will not even pay us ONE PENNY ever.

Even though every other major cable news channel gets cable fees – NEWSMAX WILL NEVER GET A FEE, says DirecTV.

And those 22 liberal channels all get fees too – every one of them!

And almost all of them have lower ratings than NEWSMAX.

And remember, we’re asking for a tiny fee of about $1 per year per subscriber.

CNN gets $14 from DirecTV from every subscriber.

This is pure discrimination against NEWSMAX.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy just was on NEWSMAX and said conservatives should not be targeted.

We are being targeted because of our conservative political point of view.

Now there is growing demand for Hearings in Congress.

Kevin McCarthy says he wants to have hearings. But when?

We need you to call your Congress Member and Senators today and demand a date for hearings.

Call and demand not only Hearings – but ask your Congress Member and Senators to give you the DATE for the Hearings.

We want to expose woke companies for targeting conservative media.

In the past few days, major leaders like Ted Cruz, Mike Huckabee, former President Trump, Sarah Palin have all spoken out against the CENSORSHIP against NEWSMAX.

But now we need you to speak out!

Will you?

You can help us by calling your Congress Member and Senators at 202-224-3121 now.

Demand an investigation into AT&T’s DirecTV censorship of conservative media NEWSMAX and OAN.

President Trump called AT&T “disgusting” for censoring conservative voices.

We need Congress to stand up and set an actual Date for Hearings.

Ask them for that Date.

Call 202-224-3121 now and demand hearings on CENSORSHIP.

Sarah Palin said the shocking censorship of NEWSMAX is the first step to a Socialist America.

We hope she is wrong.

We will fight to keep America free and strong.

Call today to 202-224-3121!

Thank you for your support.

For America,

NEWSMAX