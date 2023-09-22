Newsmax Rising Bestsellers – Week of Sept. 18, 2023

This week‘s Newsmax Rising Bestsellers includes the story of a dynamic political commentator who reveals that the secret to success may be making the most of your failures. There is also the tale of a former long-haul trucker who finds out that the “hemp” industry may be long on smoke and short on substance. A third selection is about a lady who took a famous walk across America and who now looks back on her life since then, and then we’ll take a look at baseball’s most famous (and notorious) moments, the ones that keep people coming back to the game. For fiction fans, there is a suspense thriller.





“Payback in Death: An Eve Dallas Novel,” by J.D. Robb (St. Martin's Press)

This is the 57th of No. 1 New York Times bestselling novelist J.D. Robb’s Eve Dallas “in death” series of suspense-thrillers, and the characters are just as fresh and the plot lines just as crisp today as they were decades ago when she launched it. In this one the suspicious death of a retired colleague sets the ball rolling. “On some level, it is astonishing to me that a series could go 57 books and still have me so engaged,” said Katyana, reviewing for GoodReads. “This was a really good crime of the week episode. Tangled, sad, and pretty thrilling at the end. We got to touch base with most of our favorites in the large secondary cast (I think that after 57 books, the cast is too large to touch base with ALL our favorites in every book, but I believe most of them were here at least briefly, except for Charles and Louise).” [Fiction]





“The Gift of Failure: (And I'll rethink the title if this book fails!),” by Dan Bongino (Liberatio Protocol)

Inventor Thomas Alva Edison once observed that “Genius is 1% inspiration and 99% perspiration,” and author and radio talk show host Dan Bongino is proof. We seldom get it right on the first try. Rather than get frustrated by our failures, he suggests we have to learn from them and go on. “I’ve failed a lot. A LOT!” said Bongino, when he announced the new book. He was defeated in a 2012 U.S. Senate campaign and U.S. House races in 2014 and 2016. “But I thank God for each failure because I used them as learning opportunities,” Bongino added. In this book the Secret Service agent-turned-political commentator candidly recalls with brutal (and often humorous) honesty, his deeply personal, unforgettable failures in his own life and what he learned from them to ultimately take him to bigger and better successes. [Nonfiction]





“Rocky Mountain High: A Tale of Boom and Bust in the New Wild West,” by Finn Murphy (W.W. Norton & Company)

When the author, a long-haul trucker, found himself in Boulder County, Colorado, the state had decided to legalize the hemp industry. So, he used his savings to purchase a plot of land with the promise of accumulating his fortune in “the hemp space.” What could possibly go wrong? Just as Dan Bongino revealed in his own book – also featured this week, the road to riches is seldom smooth. It turns out about everything went wrong for the author, just as it did in his previous endeavor, chronicled in “Long Haul” about the trucking industry. “Really compelling story,” said Larry Sharp reviewing for Amazon. “Insights into business, people, relationships, ethics. All told in a smart, funny voice. I read this book straight through. Storytelling at its best. Couldn't put it down.” [Nonfiction]





“So Long as It's Wild: Standing Strong After My Famous Walk Across America,” by Barbara Jenkins (Dexterity)

Barbara Jenkins, along with her former husband Peter, co-wrote the New York Times best-sellers “Walk Across America” and “The Walk West,” which chronicled their journey as they walked across the United States back in the 1970s. This work is a sequel to that journey. “Barbara Jenkins is still standing strong after her famous walk across America,” wrote country music legend Dolly Parton. “What an inspiring book. I always try to read as many books as I can about women who inspire others with their contribution to society. Barbara has certainly lived it all, done it all, and done it again by putting this book together. ‘So Long as It’s Wild’ is a book of endurance, grit, love, compassion, and spiritual and physical energy. What a blessing. I hope it touches you as much as it has me.” [Nonfiction]





“Why We Love Baseball: A History in 50 Moments,” by Joe Posnanski (Dutton)

No. 1 New York Times bestselling author Posnanski shows 50 reasons he loves America’s pastime and why we should fall in love with it again ourselves, by reprising the games top moments in history. “Filled with terrific stories and history,” said Steve Kopel, reviewing for Amazon. “Corrects some of the more famous myths and misconceptions. A really fun read. The author’s passion and joy come through every page. I heartily recommend.” [Nonfiction]