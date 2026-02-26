N.J. Mayor Blasts ICE Pursuit Leading to Multi-Car Crash

A federal immigration operation in Newark, New Jersey, erupted into chaos Wednesday morning when a vehicle pursuit ended in a violent, multi-car crash that injured several people — including three children on their way to school.

Newark Mayor Ras Baraka is blaming U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), accusing agents of conducting an unlawful high-speed chase through city streets that led to the wreck.

"Federal authorities should adhere to local laws regarding vehicle pursuits and exercise common sense," Baraka said in a statement. "Based on the damage they are inflicting on our communities, ICE has no business engaging in chases at any time, anywhere — but especially in densely populated areas, and on roads still being cleared from a significant snowstorm."

"ICE cannot come into our city and recklessly put innocent people in harm's way while they try to apprehend their targets," he added.

According to witnesses, agents began pursuing a man driving a work van before the situation spiraled out of control. The chase culminated in a collision involving three civilian vehicles.

Shamad Davis, who said he watched the scene unfold, described how quickly events escalated.

"He flew up the hill, and they started chasing him," Davis told news outlet PIX 11. "Next thing you know, it was a full collision, and all three cars were totaled."

Authorities said three siblings riding in a Lyft to school were in one of the vehicles struck. The children were taken to the hospital for evaluation.

Davis said the children appeared visibly distressed in the immediate aftermath.

"One was hysterical and couldn't control herself," he said. "Another complained her head was hurting, and the boy said his ankle was injured."

Footage circulating from the scene showed a tense confrontation between the children's mother and masked federal agents as first responders treated the injured. A crowd gathered nearby, shouting at officers as emergency crews worked.

Advocacy groups seized on the incident to criticize ICE's tactics, arguing that civil immigration enforcement should not involve dangerous pursuits in residential areas.

"It's not up to ICE to be chasing people around," Amy Torres, executive director of the New Jersey Alliance for Immigrant Justice, told PIX 11. "Whether someone has charges or convictions is a matter for the criminal legal system."

The individual sought by agents was reportedly transported from the scene on a stretcher. Officials said none of the injuries were life-threatening, though details about the man's status after hospitalization were not immediately available.

Baraka announced the city will forward police reports and related evidence to the New Jersey attorney general's office for review.

"We're going to use the police report and information we have and ask the governor and attorney general to take action and pursue this," said Baraka.

Within hours of the crash, Baraka reportedly signed an executive order prohibiting immigration enforcement operations inside city-owned buildings without a judicial warrant. The directive further instructs municipal employees to report suspected unauthorized federal activity.

Newsmax reached out to ICE for comment but did not receive an immediate response.