Newark Top 'Dirtiest' City, Norfolk Cleanest

Newark, N.J., is the nation's dirtiest city, according to a new poll.

LawnStarter ranked nearly 90 of the biggest U.S. cities across four key categories, including pollution, living conditions, infrastructure, and consumer satisfaction.

Houston and Los Angeles rounded out the top three.

Newark ranked No. 1 for both the share of residents who consider the city to be dirty or untidy, and the share of residents dissatisfied with garbage disposal, according to a Numbeo survey.

The most flattering rankings for Newark were No. 68 for refuse and recycling collectors per 100,000 residents, and No. 52 for tons of waste in landfills per 100,000 residents.

LawnStarter’s ranking of cleanest U.S. cities was led by Norfolk, Virginia; followed by No. 2 Overland Park, Kansas; and No. 3 Virginia Beach, Virginia.

Los Angeles ranked No. 5 from the bottom in both living conditions and consumer satisfaction categories. It also tied for most junkyards.

Although Rochester, N.Y., and St. Petersburg, Fla., were not among the 10 dirtiest cities they still had issues. Rochester had the highest share of homes with mold in the past 12 months, and St. Petersburg had the highest share of homes with signs of cockroaches.

Rochester does earn points for tying with Norfolk, Newport News, Virginia, Virginia Beach, Virginia, Portland, Oregon, and Vancouver for best air quality.

Leaders in other dubious categories included:

Worst air quality — Phoenix and fellow Arizona cities Chandler, Mesa, Tempe, Scottsdale and Peoria tied.

Most greenhouse-gas emissions — Denver.

Highest share of homes with signs of mice or rats — Oklahoma City.

Highest share of residents dissatisfied with time in city due to pollution — San Bernardino.