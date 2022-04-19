NY Times Names Joseph Kahn Executive Editor

The New York Times Co named Joseph Kahn executive editor on Tuesday, as it pursues a digital- and subscription-focused strategy that has been bolstered by acquisitions in recent years.

Kahn, 57, has been the Times' managing editor - the second-ranking title in the newsroom - since September 2016. He also was a Pulitzer Prize-winning China correspondent for the news organization.

Kahn succeeds Dean Baquet.

Baquet, 65 has been executive editor since 2014. The Times said he will remain at the company to lead a new venture, without giving further details.

Baquet was the Times’ first Black executive editor.