NY Times Names Joseph Kahn Executive Editor

Joseph Kahn, left, on a reporting assignment in China for The New York Times in 2006. (GOH CHAI HIN/AFP via Getty Images)

Tuesday, 19 April 2022 08:56 AM

The New York Times Co named Joseph Kahn executive editor on Tuesday, as it pursues a digital- and subscription-focused strategy that has been bolstered by acquisitions in recent years.

Kahn, 57, has been the Times' managing editor - the second-ranking title in the newsroom - since September 2016. He also was a Pulitzer Prize-winning China correspondent for the news organization.

Kahn succeeds Dean Baquet.

Baquet, 65 has been executive editor since 2014. The Times said he will remain at the company to lead a new venture, without giving further details.

Baquet was the Times’ first Black executive editor.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


