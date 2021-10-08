NY Times Issues Correction After Kids' COVID Numbers Overreported

The New York Times has issued a correction after an article incorrectly reported that far more children were hospitalized with COVID-19 than recorded data shows, and major changes have been made to an article about vaccinations for children.

In the original article, "A New Vaccine Strategy for Children: Just One Dose, For Now," written by science and health reporter Apoorva Mandavilli, it was stated that "nearly 900,000 children have been hospitalized" since the pandemic began, reports Fox News.

The corrected version states that "more than 63,000 children were hospitalized with [COVID]-19 from August 2020 to October 2021."

The article also incorrectly described actions that regulators in Sweden and Denmark took, and was incorrect about the timing of an important FDA meeting.

"An earlier version of this article incorrectly described actions taken by regulators in Sweden and Denmark," the Times said in its correction. "They have halted use of the Moderna vaccine in children; they have not begun offering single doses. The article also misstated the number of [COVID] hospitalizations in U.S. children. It is more than 63,000 from August 2020 to October 2021, not 900,000 since the beginning of the pandemic. In addition, the article misstated the timing of an F.D.A. meeting on the authorization of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for children. It is later this month, not next week."

The lengthy correction drew comments from other journalists, such as Glenn Greenwald, who mocked the errors on Twitter.

"NYT had an outstanding, highly experienced COVID reporter, but was fired because he made very rich teenagers unhappy when forced to entertain them on a paid trip," he tweeted, referring to Donald McNeil Jr. who was made to resign last year.

According to the Times, McNeil announced his resignation after students and parents complained that while acting as an expert guide during a Times-sponsored trip for students to Peru, he used a racial slur and made other insensitive remarks.

"Now we have an incompetent in his place constantly doing this, or saying it's racist to investigate COVID origins," Greenwald said, referring to a Mandavilli comment that the lab-leak theory on COVID-19's origin had "racist roots."

Observers also mocked the Times for printing that Mandavilli "is the 2019 winner of the Victor Cohn Prize for Excellence in Medical Science Reporting" under its correction.

Rutgers University professor Richard H. Ebright said he feels the prize is "awarded to the dimmest candles on the science stenographer cake" as it "basically has devolved to being an award for diligence in groupthink and virtue signaling."