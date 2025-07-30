Amazon to Pay NY Times Up to $25M Yearly in AI Deal

Amazon will pay the New York Times up to $25 million a year for the rights to its journalism content for AI model training, reports The Wall Street Journal.

The Times will allow Amazon to use content from its daily journalism, NYT Cooking, and The Athletic for AI-related uses as part of the agreement.

The deal was first announced in May, but the Journal reported deals of the payment plan Wednesday.

It's the Times's first licensing arrangement with a focus on generative AI technology.

"The deal is consistent with our long-held principle that high-quality journalism is worth paying for," Meredith Kopit Levien, the chief executive of The Times, said in a note to staff in May.

"It aligns with our deliberate approach to ensuring that our work is valued appropriately, whether through commercial deals or through the enforcement of our intellectual property rights."

The Times is still in litigation with Microsoft and OpenAI over copyright infringement allegations.

The newspaper sued OpenAI and Microsoft in 2023, accusing them of using millions of its articles without permission to train the large language model behind its popular chatbot ChatGPT.