×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: new york | gun law | block

Federal Judge Temporarily Blocks Parts of New York's New Gun Law

Federal Judge Temporarily Blocks Parts of New York's New Gun Law
(Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

Thursday, 06 October 2022 12:10 PM EDT

A federal judge in New York  temporarily blocked parts of the state's new gun law Thursday to let the Gun Owners of America, an advocacy group, pursue a lawsuit challenging the legislation.

The law took effect Sept. 1, creating new requirements for obtaining a license, including submitting social media accounts for review, and creating a long list of public and private places where having a gun became a felony crime, even for license holders.

Lawmakers in New York's Democrat-controlled legislature had passed the law during an emergency session in July after the U.S. Supreme Court found the state's licensing regime for firearms to be unconstitutional following a challenge by the New York affiliate of the National Rifle Association, a powerful gun-owners' rights group.

Chief Judge Glenn Suddaby of the U.S. District Court in Syracuse agreed to issue the order at the request of six New York residents who are members of Gun Owners of America, which competes with the National Rifle Association in political influence.

He said his order would not take effect for three days to allow the New York government to appeal his ruling in a higher court.

Suddaby last month ruled that much of the new law was unconstitutional in dismissing an earlier lawsuit by Gun Owners of America in which he found neither the group nor an individual member of it had standing to sue before the law came into effect.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
A federal judge in New York temporarily blocked parts of the state's new gun law Thursday to let the Gun Owners of America, an advocacy group, pursue a lawsuit challenging the legislation.
new york, gun law, block
235
2022-10-06
Thursday, 06 October 2022 12:10 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved