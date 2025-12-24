Judge Rejects DOJ Challenge to N.Y. Driver's License Law

A federal judge has upheld New York's Driver's License Access and Privacy Act, commonly called the "Green Light Law," rejecting a lawsuit by the Trump administration that sought to block the state from issuing driver's licenses to people who are illegally living in the country.

New York's online summary said the law "allows all New Yorkers age 16 and older to apply for a standard, not-for-federal purpose, non-commercial driver license or learner permit regardless of their citizenship or lawful status in the United States."

New York Attorney General Letitia James praised the decision in a post on X, saying, "A federal judge has dismissed @DOJ's baseless lawsuit against New York's Green Light Law.

"As I said from the start, our laws protect the rights of all New Yorkers and keep our communities safe."

U.S. District Judge Anne M. Nardacci ruled in Albany that the administration failed to show the law violates federal authority or unlawfully interferes with immigration enforcement.

The decision allows New York to continue issuing standard, noncommercial driver's licenses under the statute.

The Justice Department filed the lawsuit in February, naming Gov. Kathy Hochul and Attorney General Letitia James as defendants.

At the time, Attorney General Pam Bondi said the law prioritizes "illegal aliens over American citizens."

In a written decision, Nardacci said her role was not to weigh the policy merits of the Green Light Law but to determine whether it conflicts with the U.S. Constitution's Supremacy Clause, which gives federal law precedence over state law.

She concluded the administration had "failed to state such a claim."

The Green Light Law was enacted to address concerns that people without access to driver's licenses were driving without testing, training, or insurance.

State officials have said the law improves road safety and expands access to auto insurance.

Under the statute, applicants without a valid Social Security number may submit alternative forms of identification, including foreign passports or driver's licenses issued by other countries.

Applicants must obtain a learner's permit and pass a road test.

The Justice Department argued the law interferes with federal immigration enforcement, pointing in part to a provision requiring the state Department of Motor Vehicles commissioner to notify license holders when a federal immigration agency requests their information.

Nardacci cited prior rulings, including a decision by the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, stating that driver information remains available to federal immigration authorities through lawful court orders or judicial warrants.

During President Donald Trump's first term, the administration attempted to pressure New York to change the law by temporarily barring state residents from enrolling in trusted traveler programs.

That restriction was later lifted following a legal dispute.

The ruling leaves the Green Light Law in effect as federal litigation over state and federal authority in immigration-related matters continues.

The DOJ has not yet indicated whether it will appeal the ruling.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.