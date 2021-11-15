Andrew Cuomo Might Run Again for NY Governor: Report

Disgraced former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo likely will re-emerge on the political scene, perhaps even running for his old job, Politico reported.

"He's nuts and he's got a vendetta right now," one legislative source told Politico. "I wouldn't put it past him."

The Democrat governor, 63, resigned in August amid allegations he sexually harassed 11 women.

Gov. Kathy Hochul, who replaced Cuomo, will be running for her own four-year term next year.

Democrat Attorney General Letitia James, whose investigation forced Cuomo to resign, announced plans to run for governor. New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, hardly a Cuomo friend, leaves office at the start of the year and is rumored to be considering a gubernatorial run.

A Marist College poll last month asked state voters about a four-way Democrat gubernatorial primary race between Hochul, James, Cuomo, and New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams.

Hochul received 36% support, James 24%, Cuomo 19%, and Williams 9%.

"In the current polling data, I don’t see a path to victory [for Cuomo], but just because I don't see it doesn't mean that they don't see it," Democrat strategist Bruce Gyory told Politico.

"And clearly the rumors of Cuomo and the potential campaigns for [de Blasio] and Williams aren't helpful to James’ candidacy."

The New York Post reported Friday that Cuomo was considering a run for the New York state attorney general's office, the position he held before being elected governor.

Even if he does not run for office, Cuomo probably will try to influence election outcomes within the Empire State, state Assemblymember Yuh-line Niou, D-Manhattan, said.

"I think he’s going to try," Niou told Politico. "I think he's going to try a lot of things. He still has a lot of people in power in place — people who still probably benefit from helping him and are fighting for their political lives. But I do think there's less and less patience for that."

Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie said recently said that many state lawmakers are eager to leave Cuomo in the past.

"I think Cuomo was always very aggressive in trying to get his side out of how he feels on issues. But I think, people in the state, we're ready to move forward, move on," Heastie said, Politico reported.

"There’s a lot of work that needs to be done to get ready for next year, next session, and I think that's where people are at this point."