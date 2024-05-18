NYC's George Washington Bridge Traffic Stopped for Climber

Traffic was delayed for almost two hours Saturday on New York City's George Washington Bridge Saturday after a person climbed up the structure.

The man, who has not been identified, surrendered to New York City police several hours after the incident began, reports WABC in New York. He was reportedly taken to Columbia Presbyterian for evaluation.

According to the NYPD, the man started climbing on the south side of the Manhattan tower of the bridge just before noon, prompting a police vehicle and emergency service presence on the bridge.

Initial reports indicated that there were up to three people climbing on the bridge, but the NYPD confirmed that the one man had surrendered without further incident.

Initially, there were 30-minute traffic delays but the stoppages grew to more than 90 minutes at the peak of the incident and were on both the upper and lower levels of the bridge.

The Port Authority reported on X that the incident started just before noon, causing at least 90 minutes in delays because of police activity.

The New York Police Department would not confirm the climber's identity or whether that person was a protester or an emotionally disturbed person, reports The New York Post.

"There’s no flags, no banners, no statements in connection to any protests," an NYPD spokesman told the media Saturday.

Earlier this week, there were traffic delays on the bridge when police were monitoring potential protests, reports WABC.

The Port Authority closed one lane in both directions, causing delays for up to an hour for inbound traffic Wednesday morning.