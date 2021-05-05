Facebook Post Leads to Suspected NYC Gunman's Arrest in Florida

A New York City man wanted for a road rage shooting in February that injured a 75-year-old bystander was picked up in Florida after posting pictures on Facebook, police told several news outlets Wednesday.

According to the Orlando Sentinel, Carlyle Herring, 42, of the Bronx, New York, was picked up April 26 in Tampa after posting a video of himself in the Sunshine State to his Facebook page.

Herring was wanted by the NYPD for allegedly firing off several shots during a road rage incident on the lower east side of the city Feb. 16.

The Sentinel reported the original incident took place just before noon near Clinton and Delancey streets in Manhattan.

Herring was almost hit by a BMW while trying to cross the street and got into an argument with the driver when he got out of the car, police told the news outlet.

Police said Herring then pulled out a handgun and fired several rounds in the direction of the BMW's driver, who jumped back into his car and sped away, WPIX-11 in New York reported.

Herring reportedly left the scene in a white sedan with several other men.

A stray bullet from the incident, however, struck a 75-year-old woman bystander in the buttocks, police said.

She was taken to the hospital by NYPD and EMS for treatment the report said.

Police released a surveillance video image of the alleged shooter wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt, a white shirt with a picture of Tupac Shakur on the front, dark pants, a gray knit cap, and a facemask.

The image helped police identify Herring as the suspect and then they reviewed his social media posts and saw the video and other images from Tampa with a pool and palm trees in the background on his page and the page of a friend.

Police then sent the Regional Fugitive Task Force to Florida to arrest him.

He has since returned to New York to face the charges, police said.