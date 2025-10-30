N.Y. Declares State of Emergency to Fund Food Banks as Federal Food Aid Set to Lapse

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul on Thursday declared a state of emergency to issue $65 million for assistance to food banks as federal funding for the national food stamp program is set to lapse on Nov. 1.

Oregon and Virginia have also issued emergency declarations to free up funds for emergency food assistance as the federal government shutdown imperils Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits for nearly 42 million Americans.

The money will go to food banks and pantries, already under strain.

New York receives nearly $650 million in federal funding for SNAP benefits each month, according to data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek on Wednesday pledged $5 million to food banks and declared a 60-day food security emergency. Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin has said the state will draw on surplus funds to pay for up to a month of SNAP benefits.

Neither Congress nor the administration of President Donald Trump has acted to fund November SNAP benefits, which cost about $8 billion per month.