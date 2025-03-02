WATCH TV LIVE

N.Y. State Police Probe Death of Another Inmate

By    |   Sunday, 02 March 2025 09:40 PM EST

New York State Police are investigating the death of a 22-year-old inmate at Mid-State Correctional Facility in Marcy, New York, The New York Times reported.

Prison officials confirmed the inmate was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital on Saturday but did not release his identity or details surrounding his death. Nine inmates alleged the man was beaten, The Times reported.

In December, Robert Brooks, 43, died after an alleged fatal beatening by prison guards at Marcy Correctional Facility, across the street from Mid-State, The Times reported. Ten officers were charged in Brooks' death, six of whom were charged with murder.

The Saturday inmate's death occurred amid a wildcat strike that began on Feb. 17. The strike focused on dangerous working conditions and staffing shortages. His is the fifth reported death in the prison system since the strike began. Gov. Kathy Hochul deployed National Guard members to replace the striking officers.

According to witnesses, the inmate, who reportedly had stopped taking psychiatric medication, was upset before a head count and left his cubicle for the shower area, where he was overheard crying. National Guard troops alerted the prison's Correctional Emergency Response Team. Between seven and 15 officers responded, some wielding batons.

"He was screaming," said inmate Jordan McLin. "I kept hearing 'stop resisting,' and at one point you can just hear something being hit."

"He said, 'I didn't do anything. You're really hurting me. Stop!'" said inmate Aaron Perry.

Afterward, the prisoners said the inmate was shackled, handcuffed, and dragged away — his face swollen and bloodied beyond recognition.

The office of New York Attorney General Letitia James is conducting a preliminary review. Hochul's office did not respond to The Times request for comment.

The 22-year-old inmate was serving a five-year sentence when he entered custody in May. He was convicted of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

