Tags: Biden Administration | Coronavirus | Health Topics | Law Enforcement | Vaccines | new york | covid-19

Cops Called as New Yorkers Swarm on Free COVID Tests

President Joe Biden announced the plans for 500 million free at-home COVID-19 tests tuesday at the White House
President Joe Biden announced the plans for 500 million free at-home COVID-19 tests, but nothing will come for Americans until next year. (Patrick Semansky/AP)

By    |   Saturday, 25 December 2021 01:15 PM

Cops in New York City were called to a Brooklyn corner after a mob swarmed a spot where the city was giving out free at-home COVID-19 tests.

According to the New York Post, on Friday, "tempers flared as the larger-than-expected crowd descended on Flatbush and Church avenues, one of five spots in the Big Apple where city health officials were doling out tests amid a surge in demand over the holidays and lack of supply."

"We've opened new city-run testing sites in all five boroughs and have been handing out at-home #COVID19 tests to those waiting in line," Mayor Bill de Blasio tweeted in the morning. "Our teams are working tirelessly to get you what you need."

But so far, it does not appear to be enough. Before de Blasio's tweet, the city health department announced it would be closing early Friday and will be closed Saturday, adding further frustration to an already unsettled anxiety.

The Post reported New Yorkers have complained of inconsistent availability, long lines, and price gouging. Meanwhile, omicron continues to rage throughout the city. There were 38,835 cases Thursday alone, shattering the previous day's record by some 10,000 cases.

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Cops in New York City were called to a Brooklyn corner after a mob swarmed a spot where the city was giving out free at-home COVID-19 tests.
new york, covid-19, testing, sites, nypd, police
2021-15-25
Saturday, 25 December 2021 01:15 PM
