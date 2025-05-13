WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: new york city | rikers island | federal judge

Federal Official to Take Control of Rikers Island

By    |   Tuesday, 13 May 2025 01:59 PM EDT

A federal judge on Tuesday appointed a federal official to oversee Rikers Island, removing control of New York City's largest jail from the Department of Corrections, The New York Times reported.

Judge Laura Taylor Swain wrote in her ruling on Tuesday that she is appointing a remediation manager who would be "empowered to take all actions necessary" to improve conditions at the jail complex. The official would report directly to her and would not serve as a city employee.

"While the necessary changes will take some time, the court expects to see continual progress toward these goals," Swain wrote.

In an opinion issued last year, Swain found that the city and the Department of Corrections violated prisoners' and staff members' constitutional rights and had intentionally ignored the court's orders. She found the city in contempt and warned that a federal receiver may act as a "remedy that will make the management of the use of force and safety aspects of the Rikers Island jails ultimately answerable directly to the court."

Although New York City's jails came under federal oversight about 10 years ago after the settlement of a class-action lawsuit over abuses at Rikers Island, the city has maintained control over the jail complex until now.

"For years, the New York City Department of Correction has failed to follow federal court orders to enact meaningful reforms, allowing violence, disorder and systemic dysfunction to persist," attorneys Mary Lynne Werlwas and Debra Greenberger, who represent detainees at the prison, said in a statement. "This appointment marks a critical turning point."

Theodore Bunker

Theodore Bunker, a Newsmax writer, has more than a decade covering news, media, and politics.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
A federal judge on Tuesday appointed a federal official to oversee Rikers Island, removing control of New York City's largest jail from the Department of Corrections, The New York Times reported.
new york city, rikers island, federal judge
258
2025-59-13
Tuesday, 13 May 2025 01:59 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved