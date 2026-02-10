NYC Aims to Reraise Stonewall Pride Flag Removed by Feds

New York City leaders said they plan to raise a pride flag at the Stonewall National Monument in Manhattan after the Trump administration removed the display under updated guidance governing flags at National Park Service sites.

Manhattan Borough President Brad Hoylman-Sigal said he and other local leaders intend to raise the flag Thursday at the monument, located across from the privately owned Stonewall Inn, according to Politico.

"I think it's important that we speak out and stand up for the community, frankly, just as our forebears, who exhibited much more courage back in 1969," Hoylman-Sigal said.

"This is not a moment for our community to stand by idly as attempts to undermine our history are put forward by [President Donald] Trump and the federal administration."

Federal workers removed the flag after guidance issued in January limiting the types of flags displayed at properties managed by the National Park Service.

The Department of the Interior confirmed the removal.

"Under government-wide guidance, including General Services Administration policy and Department of the Interior direction, only the U.S. flag and other congressionally or departmentally authorized flags are flown on NPS-managed flagpoles, with limited exceptions," the department said.

"Any changes to flag displays are made to ensure consistency with that guidance."

The Stonewall Inn was the site of protests in 1969 following a police raid that drew national attention and contributed to the growth of the gay rights movement.

The park area across the street is federal land where the flag will be raised again.

Hoylman-Sigal criticized the federal decision, calling it "another outrage by the Trump administration directed at the LGBTQ community, whether it's transgender youth or immigrants or queer people in general."

Pride flags remain displayed at privately owned portions of the site, including the inn and a visitor center, according to Brandon Wolf of the Human Rights Campaign.

"We will keep showing up at Stonewall, for each other and being out and proud," Wolf said. "There's nothing the White House can do about that."