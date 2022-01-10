New York City Police Search for Suspects in Subway Gang Assault

A violent New Year's Day gang beating on a New York City train platform led to the death of a reported good Samaritan who tried to lend aid to the assaulted man who landed on the tracks.

Police say a gang assaulted a 38-year-old man on the B/D platform at the Fordham Road station on Jan. 1 around 2:30 a.m., according to the local NBC affiliate.

The group threatened the man with a knife before attacking him. The man landed on the tracks. Police are unsure if he was pushed or fell.

A 36-year-old good Samaritan jumped onto the tracks to try to save him, but he was struck and killed by an oncoming train, authorities say. Police haven't determined if the two men knew each other.

The 38-year-old assault victim was not hit by the train but suffered a broken arm and was taken to a nearby hospital, NBC 4 reported.

Surveillance photos of the suspects released by police appear to show a dozen individuals whom police say "fled the location, from the station, in unknown direction(s)."

The NYPD believes the initial victim was targeted for making excessive noise with some type of horn, NBC 4 reported.

New York City's new mayor, Eric Adams, has said he intends to be tough on crime and increase policing in the subways. Adams served as an officer in the New York City Transit Police and then the New York City Police Department for over two decades, retiring at the rank of captain.

