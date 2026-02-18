NYC Hospital Drops Trans Treatment Program for Kids

NYU Langone Health is ending its transgender treatment program for minors, citing regulatory pressures after the Trump administration warned it could pull federal funding from hospitals providing gender-related medical care to children.

The Manhattan hospital confirmed it is discontinuing its program that offered gender-related treatments for minors, pointing in part to the "current regulatory environment."

"Given the recent departure of our medical director, coupled with the current regulatory environment, we made the difficult decision to discontinue our Transgender Youth Health Program," a NYU Langone spokesman told the New York Post in a statement Wednesday.

"We are committed to helping patients in our care manage this change. This does not impact our pediatric mental health care programs, which will continue."

The hospital's website now lists the service as "Gender & Sexuality Service," replacing the previous "Transgender Youth Health Program" designation.

NYU Langone had been among several medical centers that paused gender-transition treatments for minors after President Donald Trump threatened to remove federal funding from hospitals providing such care.

Trump has argued children cannot consent to irreversible procedures, and taxpayer dollars should not support them. The move is part of his broader push against gender ideology and tighter federal oversight of pediatric care.

The move marks a significant shift in New York City, where political leaders have voiced strong support for expanded transgender services.

Prior to taking office, Mayor Zohran Mamdani pledged to direct $65 million in taxpayer funds to public providers assisting transgender New Yorkers, including minors.

The trend is not limited to New York.

Baystate Health, the largest healthcare system in western Massachusetts, also announced it would stop prescribing gender-transition hormone treatments to patients under 18 amid similar funding concerns.

The hospital said it will continue offering counseling services but will refer underage patients elsewhere for hormone prescriptions.

"This decision offers patients the specialized expertise and continuity of care they need and deserve and reflects the evolving regulatory landscape that threatens hundreds of millions of dollars in hospital Medicaid and Medicare funding," a Baystate spokesperson told The Boston Globe.

"Nearly 70% of Baystate Health patients rely on Medicaid and Medicare, and preserving access to care for these individuals and all others in our community is a responsibility we take seriously."