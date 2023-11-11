Anti-Israel Protests Force Temporary Shutdown of NYC's Grand Central Station

Anti-Israel rioters, calling for the destruction of the Jewish state and "genocide of the Jews," forced the shutdown of New York City's Grand Central Station on Friday night.

The "Flood Manhattan for Gaza" operation kicked and banged on the locked-down terminal doors and windows, swarming it with hundreds of anti-Israel demonstrators who set an Israel flag on fire and splattered fake blood on The New York Times building, the New York Post reported.

"This is outrageous!" former New York Police Department Commissioner Bernie Kerik posted Friday night on X, referring to the protest when it took over Columbus Square. "The Jewish community is being told to shelter in place?! Where the f*** is the police? Where is the FBI?"

The Post estimated 2,000 anti-Zionist protesters marched from Columbus Circle, pasting stickers reading "Zionism is terrorism" on Fifth Avenue storefronts.

The Biden administration has reportedly altered the definition of antisemitism, removing the connection of anti-Zionism to antisemitism — a fact that has alarmed the likes of legal expert Alan Dershowitz on Newsmax, saying President Joe Biden's policy has emboldened antisemites.

In Grand Central the antisemitic sentiment was bold and unwavering, according to the Post accounts.

"We don't want a Jewish state; we want '48!" protesters chanted, referring to 1948 when the Jewish state of Israel was founded.

"Settlers, settlers go back home! Palestine is ours alone!" chants continued.

"It is right to rebel. Israel, go to hell!" others shouted.

A small group of Israel supporters were disgusted at the open displays of antisemitism, including Gregory Jachts, 56, telling the Post it was "offensive that they're here chanting for the elimination of Israel."

"They were chanting 'from the river to the sea,' and that calls for the elimination of Israel and the genocide of the Jews," Jachts added.

When the march came to Grand Central Station's locked doors, rioters attempted to force their way through.

"1, 2, 3, 4! Open up the central doors!" they yelled at police inside, according to the Post.

One kick cracked the glass door, a would-be violation of the broken windows policy that used to be in place in the city.

"NYPD, KKK, IDF! They're all the same!" anti-police, anti-Israel protesters yelled at the cops, according to the Post.