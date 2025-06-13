Adams: NYC Expects 'Outside Agitators' for 'No Kings' Protests

New York City Mayor Eric Adams plans to deploy thousands of police officers throughout the city in anticipation of 10 protests scheduled for the area against the Trump administration's crackdown on illegal immigration, the New York Post reported.

Warning of "outside agitators" who seek to turn the weekend's "No Kings" rallies into violent confrontations, Adams said, "We are clear there's a body of people who are here just to create chaos."

Activists have planned nationwide protests to take place in various cities across the country, including New York. The marches are timed to be counterprogramming for President Donald Trump's military parade honoring the Army's 250th anniversary, which coincides with his birthday.

Organizers estimate over 75,000 will join the rallies labeled "a national day of action and mass mobilization in response to the increasing authoritarian excesses and corruption of the Trump administration." The "50501 Movement" (50 protests, 50 states, one movement) hopes to touch every state in the nation, including New York.

Sources told the Post that although the vast majority of the protesters will be peaceful, the NYPD is watching for "malicious actors that will attempt to do civil disobedience and will try to motivate the crowd to do hostile actions."

Adams said outside agitators that turned the Columbia University protests the past year into bedlam.

"They were training people to have glass bottles filled with ice, bricks, knapsacks, all of the tools that are used to aggravate. Outside agitators go in, they start riling up the crowd, they start throwing items at the police, they start doing things to get the police aggravated," he said.

"When you have 5,000 people on the street, all you need is 20 to be an outside agitator. You don't need 4,999. You have a small number of people that are professionals."

NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch said that New York police are trained to deal with the numbers and will ensure the city is safe through the marches.

"It will be a nationwide day of protest, and we expect to see large crowds protesting across the city. The NYPD is prepared," she said.

"Thousands of officers will be available to safeguard these protests. We have planned around the clock to ensure that those officers are deployed to the right places at the right times.

"For those who intend to commit crimes tomorrow, who are coming here to incite violence, to cause property damage, to attack our cops, you will be met with the full strength and determination of the greatest police department in the world."