NY Dems Paralyzed While Waiting for AG's Report on Cuomo

New York Democrats looking to mount a challenge against Gov. Andrew Cuomo are still waiting for the release of state Attorney General Letitia James’ report on various allegations against the three-term governor, according to Politico.

James told reporters last month that the investigation "will conclude when it concludes," in one of the only public comments she’s made about the report. State legislators have dramatically slowed down their own investigation into Cuomo, while potential Democrat challengers to the governor are waiting to see how the report will affect Cuomo, who is also being looked at by the FBI and the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Brooklyn over his COVID-19 task force’s handling of nursing homes during the early stages of the pandemic.

"I think we all wait with bated breath: Does she have the intestinal fortitude to indict the governor?" state Republican chair Nick Langworthy told Politico on Friday.

He added, "I don't see a guy that's leaving anywhere," referring to Cuomo. "He's done apologizing."

Democrat strategist Hank Sheinkopf, who has worked on Cuomo’s campaigns in the past, said that the governor is "absolutely running a perfect crisis management campaign," but noted that "It can’t go on forever; at some point there will have to be closure. But the expectation is if there were some sort of criminality involved we would have had a result already of some kind. If they had a political pound of flesh to add, they would have."

He added that "If there’s no criminal act, he’s going to be reelected."

Langworthy said, "I think the only way he's not the nominee of his party is if he leaves through impeachment or arrest or some element of that."

Politico noted that there has been no indication that James has convened a grand jury, and that the speculation in the state capitol mostly centers around the allegations of misconduct towards the governor’s staff, including accusations of sexual harassment.

"What I have made very clear and many of my colleagues have made very clear is that the governor should resign," said state Sen. Gustavo Rivera, a Democrat representing the Bronx. "Maybe some people forgot that we said that once — but I have not. Considering that this is not a criminal investigation — at least the ones that relate to impeachment — the question is whether he’s a trustworthy partner in governance. And we have said he is not." He added for good measure that he looks forward to working on "many more pieces of legislation" with Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul — on the assumption that she will take Cuomo’s place sooner rather than later.

"Obviously he would run for reelection because his ego would not allow him to do anything less, but for the sake of governance in the state we cannot allow him to be the Democratic nominee," Rivera said. "It would be unconscionable to allow this guy to be in that position."