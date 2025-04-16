WATCH TV LIVE

N.Y. AG James Hits Back Over Trump Call to Resign

New York Attorney General Letitia James is dismissing calls by President Donald Trump for her to resign over allegations she falsified records to secure a home loan on a property in Virginia.

"Attorney General James is focused every single day on protecting New Yorkers, especially as this Administration weaponizes the federal government against the rule of law and the Constitution," a spokesperson for James said. "She will not be intimidated by bullies – no matter who they are."

Federal Housing Finance Agency Director William Pulte alleges James purchased a property in Norfolk in 2023 and on her mortgage documents said it would be her primary residence, even though she was serving as New York Attorney General.

James also said her and her father were "husband and wife" on multiple mortgage documents, Pulte alleges.

Trump said on Truth Social on Sunday she should resign from her position immediately.

"Everyone is trying to MAKE NEW YORK GREAT AGAIN, and it can never be done with this wacky crook in office," Trump wrote.

Sam Barron

