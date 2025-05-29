WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: new orleans | reward | antoine massey | derrick groves

Rewards at $50K for Remaining New Orleans Escapees

By    |   Thursday, 29 May 2025 03:43 PM EDT

Two escapees from the Orleans Parish Prison now have $50,000 price tags attached to their capture.

Antoine Massey and Derrick Groves are the last of 10 prisoners who broke out of the New Orleans jail on May 16.

The reward for information leading to their capture and return to custody is offered by the FBI and Crimestoppers. Reward amounts were doubled in an effort to entice more tips, according to 13Newsnow. The two remaining escapees are considered to be dangerous.

The other eight men who were involved in the jailbreak have been sent to the maximum security Louisiana State Penitentiary.

After the breakout, the district attorney said he and his staff were fearful of being targeted for attack by some of the prisoners on the loose. Jason Williams said, "I am personally afraid," according to WWL. Williams also said some office staff had gone into hiding.

Several New Orleans area residents have been charged in relation to the inmates' escape. One Orleans Parish jail employee has been charged with assisting the breakout, and several others were placed on suspension.

The Orleans Parish sheriff placed her reelection campaign on hold after the inmates escaped.

Civil rights groups have been monitoring the fallout from the breakout after it was revealed that a public surveillance network around New Orleans used controversial facial recognition software on some of the cameras. At least two of the prisoners involved in the breakout were identified and recaptured after they were pinpointed by the system.

Jim Mishler

Jim Mishler, a seasoned reporter, anchor and news director, has decades of experience covering crime, politics and environmental issues.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


