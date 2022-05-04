NJ Plastic Bag Ban Takes Effect

New Jersey's plastic bag ban – likely the most stringent ban on single-use bags in the country – is officially in effect, having started at midnight on Wednesday.

Gov. Phil Murphy, a Democrat, signed the legislation that prohibits single-use plastic bags in all stores and polystyrene foam disposable cups and food containers in November 2020.

"Plastic bags are one of the most problematic forms of garbage, leading to millions of discarded bags that stream annually into our landfills, rivers, and oceans," Murphy said then. "With today's historic bill signing, we are addressing the problem of plastic pollution head-on with solutions that will help mitigate climate change and strengthen our environment for future generations."

When going to the grocery store, people will have to bring their own bags, purchase reusable ones when checking out, or carry out their purchase without a bag. Grocery stores larger than 2,500 square feet are not permitted to give out paper bags.

According to NJ.com, to qualify as a reusable bag, the bag must have handles, be made of some type of washable fabric and withstand 125 uses and multiple washes.

Customers can bring whatever type of bags they want, including single-use bags that were previously used and saved.

Pharmacies and convenience stores, as well as other small stores, will still be allowed to use single-use paper bags.

Restaurants can also provide single-use paper bags and food can still be delivered in hard plastic containers.

According to the governor's office, some products are exempt from the legislation until 2024, including long-handled polystyrene soda spoons, cups of two ounces or less, meat and fish trays, any food product pre-packaged by a manufacturer, and any other foam foodservice product deemed necessary by the state Department of Environmental Protection.

Plastic bags used to contain or wrap raw meat, fish or poultry; bags to package loose items; bags to contain live animals; and laundry bags, dry cleaning bags, and garment bags are all exempt from the plastic bag ban.

Some industry groups and Republican lawmakers opposed the ban, saying it would not help small businesses that are already hurting from the COVID-19 pandemic, while state environmental groups cheered it.

NJ.com reports that New Jersey is the only state with a bag ban that also bans the use of paper bags at grocery stores.

Plastic straws are also only allowed to be provided upon the request of the customer. That rule took effect Nov. 4, 2021.