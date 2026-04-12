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Tags: new jersey | mass shooting | chick fil a | restaurant

1 Dead, 6 Injured in Chick-fil-A Shooting in New Jersey

Sunday, 12 April 2026 03:32 PM EDT

Police say one person was gunned down and six others were injured in what they call a mass shooting at a Chick-fil-A in Union, New Jersey.

Investigators do not believe the attack at about 9 p.m. Saturday was random, according to a press release issued Sunday from the Union County Prosecutor's Office. No arrests have been made, but the office said "there is no immediate ongoing threat to the general public."

The injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, the release said.

A ride share driver told WABC that he heard more than seven shots from close range as he approached the restaurant.

The Homicide Task Force at the county prosecutor's office is investigating.

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


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Police say one person was gunned down and six others were injured in what they call a mass shooting at a Chick-fil-A in Union, New Jersey. Investigators do not believe the attack at about 9 p.m. Saturday was random.
new jersey, mass shooting, chick fil a, restaurant
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Sunday, 12 April 2026 03:32 PM
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