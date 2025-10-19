WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: new jersey | jack ciattarelli | mikie sherrill

Ciattarelli Optimistic He'll Be Next N.J. Governor

By    |   Sunday, 19 October 2025 10:37 PM EDT

Republican New Jersey candidate Jack Ciattarelli said he's optimistic about his chances for victory against Democrat nominee Mikie Sherrill in what appears to be a tight race to become the next governor of New Jersey.

Appearing on "Fox News Sunday," Ciattarelli said, "The energy across the state is electric. The reception in minority communities has been great, and I have been endorsed by prominent Democrats."

He reiterated, "That tells you all that you want to know about the people of New Jersey wanting change, and that is what this election is all about: change."

The election is Nov. 4.

Ciattarelli added that he's considering filing a defamation suit against his opponent after Sherrill claimed during a debate that he killed tens of thousands of people by spreading misinformation and propaganda about opioids.

Ciattarelli said that Sherrill's claim "was reckless. It was baseless. It's irresponsibility. It's ugly, and she will have to pay the price for it."

Concerning the Gateway Project, which affects hundreds of thousands of New Jersey commuters and which President Donald Trump has threatened to kill due to the government shutdown, Ciattarelli said the shutdown would have to continue one or two more months before it affects that project.

He said, "The president is playing hardball [in] negotiations, and I don't blame him, because the Democrats are wrong on this."

Ciattarelli added that Sherrill is "a hyper-partisan who is not about New Jersey; she is about partisanship politics."

Brian Freeman

Brian Freeman, a Newsmax writer based in Israel, has more than three decades writing and editing about culture and politics for newspapers, online and television.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


