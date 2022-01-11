Nevada GOP Gubernatorial Candidate Breaks Fundraising Record

Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo’s campaign for Nevada governor raised more than $3 million since last June, a state record for fundraising in a nonelection year according to Fox News.

Running as a Republican, Lombardo is 1 of 9 GOP candidates attempting to unseat Democrat Gov. Steve Sisolak.

"I'm truly honored by the tremendous show of support my campaign has received so far," Lombardo said in a statement to Fox News. "For far too long, Steve Sisolak and Nevada's radical, single-party state rule have failed us, and I think these numbers clearly reflect that Nevadans are ready for something new."

He added, "To every Nevadan who is desperate for safer streets, better schools, and a stronger economy: Hold on, help is on the way. My campaign is just getting started, and we're on the way to deliver true leadership in 2022. Together, this will be the year we take back our state!"

The Hill recently rated Sisolak as one of the "seven most vulnerable governors" running for reelection in 2022, noting that President Joe Biden won the state by just 2 percentage points over former President Donald Trump in 2020.

Lombardo declined to attend a Republican debate last week in Reno, where many of his primary rivals did appear, including former U.S. Sen. Dean Heller, Las Vegas City Councilwoman Michele Fiore, and North Las Vegas Mayor John Lee. The sheriff’s campaign told the debate coordinator, "We will only be considering debate invitations following the close of Nevada’s candidate filing deadline on March 18."