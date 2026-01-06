Dutch Withdraw From US Caribbean Counterdrug Operation

The Netherlands has withdrawn from the United States-led counterdrug missions in the Caribbean due to the rising death toll from U.S. military attacks on ships suspected of being used to smuggle narcotics, Politico reported Tuesday.

Defense Minister Ruben Brekelmans said his country would still perform drug interdiction within Dutch territorial waters, but would not take part in U.S. operations linked to Operation Southern Spear, which, since starting in September, has killed more than 100 people in over 20 attacks on boats that the U.S. says were transferring drugs.

"We have worked together with the Americans on counternarcotics for many years, but in a different way," Brekelmans said. "When we see drug smuggling, we try to arrest and prosecute those responsible. Not by shooting ships" which has been the policy adopted by the Trump administration.

For years, the Netherlands, which controls six islands in the Caribbean, worked closely with the United States and other partners in the region, including through the Joint Interagency Task Force South, according to Politico.

Dutch defense forces and the Coast Guard cooperated with U.S. counterparts on surveillance, interdiction, arrests, and extraditions.

The move comes amid heightened tensions after the U.S. captured Venezuela strongman Nicolas Maduro in a military raid and escalated pressure on Caracas, prompting international criticism over violations of sovereignty and international law.

Brekelmans emphasized that the Netherlands would not provide facilities, helicopters, or other support if requested for Southern Spear.

"If it is part of that operation, then that is not something we agree to," he said. "For this operation, we are not making our facilities available."