Trump: Stop Netflix's 'Cultural Takeover'

President Donald Trump sharply escalated his criticism of Netflix on Sunday, blasting the streaming giant in a Truth Social post that shared a One America News (OAN) commentary warning against Netflix's proposed acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD).

Trump added his own pointed message to the post — "Stop the Netflix cultural takeover" — echoing the headline of the OAN article.

The president's post gives a clear signal of his own view of Netflix's merger – a deal that is already under intense regulatory review at the Department of Justice.

Netflix needs federal approval for the blockbuster merger, which would combine the world's largest streaming platform with WBD's streaming service and one of the most valuable film and television libraries in history.

Critics argue the merger would concentrate unprecedented power over the streaming video and entertainment markets in a single corporation, Netflix.

A combined Netflix-WBD entity would control a dominant share of premium scripted content, global streaming distribution, and major intellectual property franchises, giving it outsized leverage over pricing, release windows, creative labor, and cultural narratives.

Those concerns were laid out forcefully in the OAN commentary shared by Trump.

Authored by constitutional attorney John M. Pierce, the article warned that Netflix's acquisition attempt represents "an effort to consolidate unprecedented cultural power inside one of America's most ideologically aggressive corporations."

Pierce accused Netflix of promoting progressive narratives while marginalizing dissenting viewpoints.

Pierce argued that WBD's assets are not merely commercial properties, but cultural institutions whose consolidation under Netflix would create what he described as the most powerful cultural gatekeeper the United States has ever seen.

He further contended that such dominance would weaken competition across streaming, film production, and theatrical exhibition, while reducing opportunities for independent filmmakers and creative risk-taking.

Adding to the controversy is the existence of a rival bid.

Paramount Skydance, backed by technology billionaire Larry Ellison and led by his son David Ellison, has reportedly made an all-cash tender offer of $108 billion or $30 per share for Warner Bros. Discovery — a proposal that implies a higher valuation for shareholders than Netflix's offer.

Despite this, WBD's board has continued to pursue the Netflix transaction.

That decision has raised questions about fiduciary duty.

According to the OAN commentary, regulatory filings and reporting indicate that Paramount's bid was repeatedly rebuffed, fueling speculation that ideological alignment, rather than shareholder value, influenced the board's preference.

Trump has previously made clear he likes Paramount under David Ellison's leadership, viewing it as a more balanced steward of American media.

Regulatory officials now face mounting pressure to treat the deal as a top-tier antitrust case.

Some analysts say the combined Netflix-WBD would control one-third of the U.S. paid streaming business, making it the largest in the U.S.

But the combination would also have a content library outmatching rival services, putting them at a serious advantage of competitors.

Beyond traditional market-share concerns, critics are urging regulators to consider broader implications for free expression, cultural diversity, and competition for creative talent.

Industry analysts note that fewer major studios could mean less competition for writers, directors, and actors, as well as diminished theatrical releases in favor of streaming exclusivity.

Trump's Truth Social post underscores that the Netflix-WBD merger is no longer just a corporate transaction, but a political flashpoint.