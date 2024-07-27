3 Members of 'Nelons' Gospel Group Die in Plane Crash

Three members of the family gospel group “the Nelons” were killed in a plane crash Friday afternoon, MSN reports.

Members of the Atlanta-based family gospel group along with their assistant, the pilot and the pilot’s wife, died when the plane crashed around 3 p.m. EST in Wyoming on the way to the Gaither Homecoming Cruise to Alaska.

According to the band’s management group, all seven people on board the plane were killed in the accident, which is now being investigated by the National Transportation Safety Board.

The Campbell County Government in Wyoming, where the plane crashed, said the county sheriff’s office, fire department, and EMS responded to the crash. Officials said the crash also caused a wildfire, which was extinguished.

The NTSB is slated to release primary findings from the crash today, reports ABC News.

In a statement by Gaither, the company’s management group, band managers Autumn Nelon Streetman and husband Jamie Streetman were not on the plane at the time of the crash. The couple landed in Seattle on Friday where they were informed of the tragic accident.

“They were brought to the hotel where artists were gathered with Bill and Gloria Gaither to pray, sing and embrace them in their grief, pledging to support them in whatever needs arise. Autumn and Jamie will return home for now to Kelly’s brother, Todd Nelon and his wife, Rhonda, to begin the hard tasks that lie ahead,” Gaither Management said in a statement. “Please keep them, the Kistler family, the Haynie family and the family of Melodi Hodges in your prayers.”