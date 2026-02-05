Teachers Union Bosses Spent Big on Luxury Resorts

Top leaders of the nation's two largest teachers unions spent hundreds of thousands of dollars on luxury resorts, golf getaways, and casino hotels in 2025, even as they publicly warned that Trump administration policies were putting teachers under financial strain.

Newly disclosed union financial records show executives at the American Federation of Teachers (AFT) and the National Education Association (NEA) traveled to high-end destinations including Las Vegas, Miami, Palm Springs, California, Honolulu, and golf resorts across the country, the Washington Examiner reported.

Many of the expenses were categorized under vague labels such as "professional development" or "staff education," while some were not itemized at all.

In one example, the AFT reported spending union funds at Las Vegas' Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino but failed to specify how the money was used, listing the expense only as "non-itemized transactions."

Other trips placed union leaders at beachfront hotels, casino resorts, and upscale golf properties — all paid for with dues collected from working teachers.

At the same time, union leadership repeatedly accused President Donald Trump of harming educators financially.

AFT President Randi Weingarten has labeled Trump's efforts to rein in Public Service Loan Forgiveness an "assault on borrowers' livelihoods." NEA President Becky Pringle has accused the administration of "com[ing] for our kids, our professions, and our communities."

The two unions jointly launched a $2 million advertising campaign in May 2025 portraying teachers as financially squeezed by federal budget decisions.

Financial filings tell a different story for those at the top, the Examiner reported.

The NEA spent more than $6,500 at the Waikiki Beach Marriott Resort in Hawaii, a luxury property offering beachfront views, multiple restaurants, live entertainment and a full-service spa.

Another $45,141 in teacher dues went toward "policy development" events at the Hyatt Regency Chesapeake Bay Golf Resort, which boasts an 18-hole golf course, marina and spa.

AFT leadership also frequented upscale properties, including $12,598 spent at a Hilton golf resort in Palm Springs. Casino hotels proved popular as well.

Between properties such as Planet Hollywood, Mandalay Bay, Flamingo Las Vegas, Hollywood Casino Detroit, and Arizona's Gila River Resort and Casino, the unions spent nearly $150,000.

Additional luxury stays included Miami's waterfront Hyatt Regency and Chicago's historic Palmer House, with nearly $38,000 spent collectively.

While union bosses enjoyed upscale travel, student outcomes continued to slide. Federal testing shows just 35% of high school seniors are proficient in reading and only 22% in math — among the lowest levels on record.

Union disclosures do not reveal how much was spent on airfare or whether first-class travel was included.