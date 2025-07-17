NCAA Fines Memphis Over Coursework Cheating Scandal

The University of Memphis has been fined $30,000 and placed on probation by the NCAA after it discovered two softball players were paid to do the coursework of a basketball player.

The investigation into the cheating incidents was conducted at the University of Memphis and the findings were released on Wednesday, the Daily Caller reported. The coursework violations occurred from Jan. 25, 2024, to Feb. 18, 2024, according to the case summary. During the period of time when the cheating occurred, the three student athletes competed in 20 games while they were ineligible.

According to documents, former academic counselor Leslie Brooks was accused of compensating two softball players to "complete coursework for and provide test or quiz answers to a men's basketball student-athlete." None of the student athletes were named in the case summary.

Brooks said the basketball player "needed help with his courses and she felt sorry for him."

One softball player was given $150 for completing three assignments, and another was paid $400 for giving answers to five tests and four quizzes to Brooks and the answers to one quiz and two tests directly to the basketball player.

Brooks received a 10-year show cause penalty, meaning any NCAA-member university seeking to hire her must appear before an NCAA committee to explain why it shouldn't be penalized for hiring her. The NCAA confirmed that the University of Memphis will vacate the records for the 20 games that were played when the players were ineligible.

In addition to the fine, Memphis was docked 1% of the combined budget of the men's basketball and softball programs for violating seven NCAA bylaws. The NCAA said the three players involved competed in 20 games while ineligible, and the probationary period begins immediately and runs through July 15, 2027.

"We are pleased to have reached a mutually agreed upon resolution by the NCAA Committee on Infractions and the University of Memphis," university President Bill Hardgrave said in a statement. "I would like to thank our staff who worked swiftly and collaboratively with the NCAA to take appropriate action and implement corrective measures. The University of Memphis is committed to a culture of compliance with all NCAA rules and will move our program forward accordingly."

A Memphis athletics spokesperson said the school would not release the names of the players involved.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.