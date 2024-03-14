Navy Removes USS Ohio Submarine Commanding Officer

The Navy fired the commanding officer of the submarine USS Ohio on Wednesday for a "loss of confidence in his ability to command."

The Navy did not provide a specific reason for removing Capt. Kurt Balagna from his command, as it's not required to do so under federal privacy law. Military officials often cite "loss of confidence" when a commanding officer is removed.

However, USNI News reported that Balagna was fired for conduct, not performance.

"Navy commanding officers are held to high standards of personal and professional conduct. They are expected to uphold the highest standards of responsibility, reliability and leadership, and the Navy holds them accountable when they fall short of those standards," the Navy said in a Wednesday release.

Capt. Andrew Cain has assumed duties as commanding officer the Ohio, the Navy said.

Multiple military media outlets reported Balagna is at least the third commanding officer relieved of duty this year, joining ousted commanders from the USS Howard (February) and USS Georgia (January).

The Navy relieved 15 commanding officers of duty in 2023.

"Balagna enlisted in the Navy in April 1992 as a Nuclear Electronics Technician. In 1997, he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Nuclear Engineering at the University of Illinois and received his commission through the ROTC scholarship program," according to his biography.

The Ohio, commissioned in 1981 and among the oldest in the Navy's fleet, is based out of Bangor, Washington.

