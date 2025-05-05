US Navy Moves Another Warship Near Iran

The U.S. Navy has deployed the USS Milius, an Aegis guided missile destroyer, into the Middle East region and within striking distance of Iran.

Newsweek reported the ship was redeployed from its previous posting in the Western Pacific where it was patrolling in a supporting role to the USS Carl Vinson, a Nimitz-class aircraft carrier.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth recently ordered the USS Harry S. Truman, another carrier, to stay put in the eastern Mediterranean to support actions against Yemen-based and Iranian-funded Houthi rebels.

Newsweek reported that the Pentagon has moved to reinforce the American presence in the region as tensions build over the attempts to reach a nuclear weapons development deal with Iran. President Donald Trump has said he has the option to attack Iran if an agreement to stop Islamic Republic from having an atom bomb can't be reached.