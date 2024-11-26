WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: navy | secretary | john phelan | defense | war | donald trump | cabinet

Trump Picks John Phelan to Be Navy Secretary

Tuesday, 26 November 2024 09:18 PM EST

President-elect Donald Trump on Tuesday said he was picking John Phelan, who co-founded MSD Capital, as Navy secretary:

"It is my great honor to announce John Phelan as our next United States Secretary of the Navy! John will be a tremendous force for our Naval Servicemembers, and a steadfast leader in advancing my America First vision. He will put the business of the U.S. Navy above all else.

"John has excelled in every endeavor, from founding and leading Rugger Management LLC, to co-founding MSD Capital, LP, the Private Investment Firm for Michael Dell, CEO of Dell Technologies. His Record of Success speaks for itself - A true Champion of American Enterprise and Ingenuity!

"John's intelligence and leadership are unmatched. John holds an MBA from the Harvard Business School, and is a truly brilliant guy! His incredible knowledge and experience will elevate the lives of the brave Americans who serve our Nation. John will deliver real results for our Navy and our Country. I look forward to working with him.

"Congratulations, John - Together, we will MAKE AMERICA STRONG AGAIN!"

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
President-elect Donald Trump on Tuesday said he was picking John Phelan, who co-founded MSD Capital, as Navy secretary.
navy, secretary, john phelan, defense, war, donald trump, cabinet
179
2024-18-26
Tuesday, 26 November 2024 09:18 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved