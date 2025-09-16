Indiana Man Charged in Naval Academy Threat

An Indiana man has been charged in federal court with making a threat that led to a lockdown and shooting at the U.S. Naval Academy in Maryland last week, the New York Post reported.

Jackson Fleming, 23, of Chesterton, Indiana, was arrested Friday and charged with one count of transmitting a threat in interstate communication, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Indiana said Tuesday.

Prosecutors allege Fleming used a social media application to issue a threat directed at the academy, which led to an emergency response.

The threat prompted a lockdown on Thursday as authorities investigated what was initially believed to be a report of a gunman on campus. During the confusion, a midshipman mistook members of the security team for a threat and was shot in the shoulder.

The academy confirmed that the wounded midshipman was released from the hospital on Friday. A member of the naval security force also sustained minor injuries and was treated and released.

In a statement to the Post, the academy said there was "no active shooter threat, however one person was injured while Naval Security Forces were clearing the building."

Fleming's attorney, Jonathan Bodi, pushed back strongly against the charge.

"We intend to fight these charges in court vigorously," Bodi said in an email. "No one, including Jack, should be judged by a mere accusation from the government. We are prepared to mount the strongest possible defense, and I am confident that when the complete facts emerge, Jack will be vindicated."