Navajo Nation Reports New COVID-19 Cases and Deaths

Nine new COVID-19 cases and two COVID-19 related deaths were reported by the Navajo Nation on Saturday, according to the Navajo Department of Health.

In a statement on Twitter, Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said the total number of deaths within the Navajo Nation has risen to 1,332.

Tribal health officials say the latest figures released Saturday night pushed the total number of cases since the pandemic began more than a year ago to 30,839 on the vast reservation that covers parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah.

Nez said there has been a decrease in new COVID-19 cases and an increase in the amount of people getting vaccinated.

However, Nez urged Navajo Nation members to follow the mask mandate, stating that “[s]ome cities and states do not have mask mandates in place, but our mask requirement remains in effect across the entire Navajo Nation.

"If you or your loved one have not yet received the COVID-19 vaccine, please consider doing so soon. As stated before, the vaccines are highly-effective against the impacts of the virus, but it does not guarantee that you will not get the virus. We have to continue to make good choices that keep us safe and healthy.”

According to The Hill, the Navajo Nation reported that more than 29,000 of the over 30,000 cases had recovered from their COVID-19 symptoms.