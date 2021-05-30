×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Search
Tags: navajo nation | covid19 | masks

Navajo Nation Reports New COVID-19 Cases and Deaths

Navajo Nation Reports New COVID-19 Cases and Deaths
(Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty)
 

By    |   Sunday, 30 May 2021 09:29 PM

Nine new COVID-19 cases and two COVID-19 related deaths were reported by the Navajo Nation on Saturday, according to the Navajo Department of Health.

In a statement on Twitter, Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said the total number of deaths within the Navajo Nation has risen to 1,332. 

Tribal health officials say the latest figures released Saturday night pushed the total number of cases since the pandemic began more than a year ago to 30,839 on the vast reservation that covers parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah.

Nez said there has been a decrease in new COVID-19 cases and an increase in the amount of people getting vaccinated. 

However, Nez urged Navajo Nation members to follow the mask mandate, stating that “[s]ome cities and states do not have mask mandates in place, but our mask requirement remains in effect across the entire Navajo Nation.

"If you or your loved one have not yet received the COVID-19 vaccine, please consider doing so soon. As stated before, the vaccines are highly-effective against the impacts of the virus, but it does not guarantee that you will not get the virus. We have to continue to make good choices that keep us safe and healthy.” 

According to The Hill, the Navajo Nation reported that more than 29,000 of the over 30,000 cases had recovered from their COVID-19 symptoms.

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
Nine new COVID-19 cases and two COVID-19 related deaths were reported by the Navajo Nation on Saturday, according to the Navajo Department of Health.
navajo nation, covid19, masks
227
2021-29-30
Sunday, 30 May 2021 09:29 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Register To Comment Login To Comment
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved