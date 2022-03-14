×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: Joe Biden | Russia | Ukraine | nato | allies

Biden May Go to Europe to Meet Allies Over Russia-Ukraine

Biden May Go to Europe to Meet Allies Over Russia-Ukraine

Monday, 14 March 2022 05:14 PM

White House officials are discussing the possibility of U.S. President Joe Biden traveling to Europe in the coming weeks to discuss Russia and Ukraine with allies, two sources familiar with the situation said on Monday.

One plan under discussion calls for Biden to meet with other leaders from the NATO alliance in Brussels on March 23 and then travel to Poland, said one of the sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity since details were still being finalized.

No final decision has been made about the trip, one of the sources said.

White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said that the United States was closely engaged with its NATO partners and European allies but that there had not been any final decision about a trip.

Since Russia's invasion of Ukraine began on Feb. 24, the biggest attack on a European state since World War Two, the United States and its allies have coordinated broad sanctions against Moscow and President Vladimir Putin as punishment. 

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
White House officials are discussing the possibility of U.S. President Joe Biden traveling to Europe in the coming weeks to discuss Russia and Ukraine with allies, two sources familiar with the situation said on Monday.
nato, allies
162
2022-14-14
Monday, 14 March 2022 05:14 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved