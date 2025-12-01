W.Va. Gov. Patrick Morrisey on Newsmax: Guard Victim Andrew Wolfe Is Responsive

National Guard member Andrew Wolfe, seriously injured in a Washington, D.C., shooting last week, is now responsive, West Virginia Republican Gov. Patrick Morrisey said during a press conference televised by Newsmax on Monday.

Wolfe, a 24-year-old U.S. Air Force staff sergeant, "remains in serious condition," according to Morrisey.

"We did have some positive news. We were told that Andrew was asked if he could hear. The nurse who asked the question [told him] to give a thumbs up, and he did respond," the governor said. "We were told he also wiggled his toes."

He added that Wolfe's mother, Melody, has been asking Americans to pray for her son.

"Those prayers are working," Morrisey said.

Wolfe's colleague, U.S. Army Spc. Sarah Beckstrom, died after the Wednesday shooting in Washington, D.C.

President Donald Trump on Sunday said he has discussed a White House visit for the parents of both members of the West Virginia National Guard.

"I said, 'When you're ready, because that's a tough thing, come to the White House. We're going to honor Sarah," Trump told reporters. "And likewise with Andrew, recover or not."

During the Monday press conference, Morrisey said the roughly 170 National Guard members were performing a "noble service" in Washington, D.C. He added that they all "are volunteering."

"They're volunteering because they believe in the mission. They want to support the state of West Virginia. They want to support the country," he said. "I think that can't be lost."

In recent days, local vigils in West Virginia have honored the soldiers, including one Saturday evening at Webster County High School, where Beckstrom attended classes.

"Sarah was the kind of student that teachers hoped for; she carried herself with quiet strength, a contagious smile and a positive energy that lifted people around her," said Gabriel Markle, the school's principal. "She was sweet, caring, and always willing to help others."

Beckstrom, 20, and Wolfe were deployed with the West Virginia National Guard as part of Trump's crime-fighting plan that federalized the D.C. police force.

A 29-year-old Afghan national faces one count of first-degree murder and two counts of assault with intent to kill while armed in the shooting, which prompted the Trump administration to halt all asylum decisions and pause issuing visas for people traveling on Afghan passports.

Funeral arrangements had not been finalized for Beckstrom, according to Cathy Pettry, the owner of Dodd & Reed Funeral Home in Webster Springs. Pettry said Saturday the home has been in contact with Beckstrom's family about services.

The hometown crowd, seated in bleachers and folding chairs, lit candles as they heard from clergy and Morrisey, who said he had visited Wolfe's family earlier in the day.

Wolfe, of Martinsburg, entered the service in February 2019. He graduated from Musselman High School in 2019, according to Berkeley County Schools.

He remained hospitalized and "fighting for his life," Morrisey said the following day during an interview.

U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi said she also planned to meet with Wolfe's family.

Morrisey called it a challenging time for the state.

Calling Beckstrom a "favorite daughter of Webster County," he said he quickly learned about her reputation as someone with a big heart who loved to serve others. Beckstrom, of Summersville, graduated in June 2023 and enlisted that month.

She served with distinction as a military police officer, according to the West Virginia National Guard.

"She had a lot of kindness, and she certainly had courage," Morrisey told the crowd during Saturday's vigil. "Though her life lasted far too short, she has left a mark that's going to last forever."

The Associated Press contributed to the story.