Nashville Police Chief: Shooter Bought 7 Guns Legally

The shooter at a Nashville Christian school had seven legally purchase weapons including two assault weapons and a handgun used in Monday's assault, police said.

Audrey Elizabeth Hale, 28, who was killed by police after Hale fatally shot three children and three adults, was a former student at the Covenant School, where the attack occurred, Metropolitan Nashville Police Chief John Drake said at a news conference Tuesday. Hale aid the seven guns were purchased legally at five different stores.

Drake added that Hale's parents said their child had been receiving care from a doctor for an "emotional disorder" and did not believe Hale should possess guns.

Hale sold one gun, Drake said, adding that the parents said they were unaware of the other weapons.

Information from Reuters was used in compiling this report.

