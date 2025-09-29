WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: nasa | sean duffy | moon | village

NASA Planning Village on the Moon

By    |   Monday, 29 September 2025 02:37 PM EDT

The U.S. plans to build a village that can support "sustained human life on the moon" within the next decade, acting NASA Administrator Sean Duffy announced Monday.

Duffy, who is also secretary of transportation, was asked what success would look like for NASA 10 years from now while speaking at the International Astronautical Congress in Sydney, Australia, alongside the heads of other national space agencies.

"We are going to have sustained human life on the moon," Duffy said. "Not just an outpost, but a village."

This village could be nuclear-powered, according to a directive Duffy issued this month declaring NASA's intent to build a nuclear power plant on the moon.

According to Duffy, he believes NASA will have "made leaps and bounds on our mission to get to Mars" within the next decade and hopes the U.S. will "be on the cusp of putting human boots on Mars" by that time.

The secretary's comments come after he released a video declaring that America will "win the second space race" against China.

Duffy said the U.S. will be "going back to the moon, and this time, when we plant our flag, we stay. I'm committed to getting us back to the moon before President Trump leaves office."

Theodore Bunker

Theodore Bunker, a Newsmax writer, has more than a decade covering news, media, and politics.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
The U.S. plans to build a village that can support "sustained human life on the moon" within the next decade, acting NASA Administrator Sean Duffy announced Monday.
nasa, sean duffy, moon, village
206
2025-37-29
Monday, 29 September 2025 02:37 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved