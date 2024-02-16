NASA Seeks Martians for Simulated Mission to Red Planet

NASA is on the lookout for Martians, but not the little green men depicted in science fiction stories.

The space agency said Friday it is accepting applications to participate in its next simulated one-year Mars surface mission to help with its plans for human exploration of the Red Planet. The second of three planned ground-based missions called Crew Health and Performance Exploration Analog (CHAPEA) is scheduled to kick off in the spring of 2025.

"With the first CHAPEA crew more than halfway through their yearlong mission, NASA is using research gained through the simulated missions to help inform crew health and performance support during Mars expeditions," NASA said in a news release.

Each CHAPEA mission involves a four-person volunteer crew living and working inside a 1,700-square-foot, 3D-printed habitat based at NASA's Johnson Space Center in Houston. NASA said the habitat, called the Mars Dune Alpha, simulates the challenges of a mission on Mars, including resource limitations, equipment failures, communication delays, and other environmental stressors.

Crew tasks include simulated spacewalks, robotic operations, habitat maintenance, exercise, and crop growth.

NASA said it is seeking U.S. citizens or permanent residents who are nonsmokers between the ages of 30-55 and proficient in English for effective communication between crewmates and mission control.

Applicants are required to have a master's degree in a STEM field such as engineering, mathematics, or biological, physical, or computer science from an accredited institution, with at least two years of professional STEM experience or a minimum of 1,000 hours piloting an aircraft. Candidates who have completed two years of work toward a STEM doctoral program, completed a medical degree, or a test pilot program will also be considered.

With four years of professional experience, applicants who have completed military officer training or have a bachelor's degree in science in a STEM field might be considered.

NASA said participants will be financially compensated, but added information on pay will be provided during the candidate screening process.

The application deadline is April 2. To apply, visit CHAPEA.NASA.gov.