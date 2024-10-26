WATCH TV LIVE

NASA Astronaut Out of Hospital After Return From Space

Saturday, 26 October 2024 05:32 PM EDT

A NASA astronaut who was briefly hospitalized after returning from space has been released, the space agency said Saturday.

NASA's Matthew Dominick, Michael Barratt, and Jeanette Epps and Russia's Alexander Grebenkin were flown to the hospital for additional medical checks Friday after parachuting into the Gulf of Mexico off the Florida coast aboard a SpaceX capsule.

Three were released and returned to Houston. A NASA astronaut — who was not identified — was kept for observation for an unspecified medical issue.

Citing patient privacy, the space agency declined to identify the astronaut or release details about the person's condition — other than to say the astronaut is in "good health" and would "resume normal post-flight reconditioning with other crew members."

The crew arrived at the International Space Station in March and should have been back on Earth two months ago. But the return trip was delayed by Boeing's new Starliner astronaut capsule and Hurricane Milton.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


