WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: Naomi Whitehead oldest person north America Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania Woman Is Now Believed to be the Oldest Living Person in North America

Pennsylvania Woman Is Now Believed to be the Oldest Living Person in North America
Dan Whitehead chats with his grandmother, Naomi Whitehead, at St. Paul's Senior Living Community in West Salem Township, Pa., in Sept. 2023. (Michael Roknick/The Herald via AP)

Wednesday, 30 October 2024 03:44 PM EDT

A 114-year-old Pennsylvania woman is now believed to be the oldest living person in North America.

Naomi Whitehead, who lives in a senior care community in Greenville West Salem, attained that status after Elizabeth Francis of Texas died on Oct. 22.

Whitehead, who says she never smoked or drank alcohol, was born in September 1910 on a farm in Georgia and has outlived her longtime husband and their three sons. She has credited her longevity to good genes and enjoying various activities such as cooking, baking, drawing and listening to music.

Whitehead told the New Castle News in September 2023 that she hasn’t set a goal on how long she wants to live but noted, “I'll live as long as the Lord lets me.”

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
A 114-year-old Pennsylvania woman is now believed to be the oldest living person in North America.Naomi Whitehead, who lives in a senior care community in Greenville West Salem, attained that status after Elizabeth Francis of Texas died on Oct. 22.Whitehead, who says she...
Naomi Whitehead oldest person north America Pennsylvania
124
2024-44-30
Wednesday, 30 October 2024 03:44 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved